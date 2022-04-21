Vietnam, Laos step up cooperation in state audit
The State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) cooperated with its Lao counterpart to hold a workshop to exchange practices in building the public audit system via video teleconference on April 21.
The workshop took place as the two countries are celebrating the 60th founding anniversary of the bilateral ties (September 5, 1962 - 2022) and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 - 2022).
In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Auditor General Tran Sy Thanh said he hopes through experience sharing activities, the two state audit offices will have greater understanding of each other’s organisation, operation and state audit system and learn about the other’s experience in order to perform better.
He added that the SAV stands ready to organise exchanges and professional activities to enhance capacity for both agencies and to closely cooperate with its Lao counterpart to implement the agreement on the cooperation plan between the Governments of Vietnam and Laos.
During the event, the SAV delivered reports on the public audit system and the SAV's organisational structure, which provided the State Audit Organisation of Laos (SAL) with a useful source of reference as it is revising the law on audit and accelerating organisational restructuring.
State Auditor General of Laos Malaithong Kommasith, for his part, thanked the SAV for hosting such a practical event, providing an opportunity for the SAL to learn from other’s practices.
He also spoke highly of the SAV’s assistance over recent years, saying the two sides’ relation is special, demonstrating the strong ties between Vietnam and Laos./.