Politics PM asks diplomats to promote economic cooperation Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on February 4 for 16 ambassadors and heads of Vietnamese representative offices who are going to take up missions abroad.

Politics Vietnam, Poland exchange congratulations on diplomatic ties Top leaders of Vietnam and Poland have exchanged messages of congratulations on the occasion of the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (February 4, 1950).

Politics CPV has decisive role in revolution’s victories: Lao official The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has a decisive role in all victories of the national revolution since it was set up in 1930, according to Sounthone Sayachak, a member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRD) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations.

Politics Canadian friends appreciate Vietnam communist party’s leadership A workshop created an opportunity for participants to learn about the role of the Communist Party of Vietnam in the modern society and the gathering of people to solve social matters.