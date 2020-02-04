Vietnam, Laos step up legislative cooperation in 2020: Top legislator
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R) and Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Laos should step up the sharing of legislative experience and promote locality-to-locality collaboration in 2020 in addition to increasing the exchange of delegations at all levels, said a top legislator.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan made the statement at a reception for newly-appointed Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang in Hanoi on February 4.
She said Vietnam is willing to share its experience in operations of People’s Councils, particularly those of major cities.
The top legislator described 2020 as a significant year for both Vietnam and Laos as the two countries are preparing for the organisation of the Party Congresses at all levels, heading towards the 11th National Party Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the 13th National Party Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), as well as the election of the ninth National Assembly of Laos and 15th National Assembly of Vietnam. Therefore, there will be a lot of cooperation activities between the two Parties and nations throughout the year, she said.
The Chairwoman expressed her pleasure at the positive outcomes in the bilateral cooperation in recent years, especially in economy, trade and investment.
The two sides have regularly exchanged delegations and organised workshops to share professional knowledge and experience in carrying out legislative activities and performing the duty of inspecting and making decisions on major issues of each country, she said.
The National Assembly of Vietnam will create the best conditions for the Lao ambassador to fulfill his missions and serve as a bridge to connect the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and nations, the lawmaker said.
For his part, the Lao diplomat said he had witnessed a lot of cooperation activities between the two countries in 2019, including the celebration of the 70th anniversary of traditional day of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts in Laos (October 30, 1949). Such activities demonstrated the close-knit ties between Vietnam and Laos, he said.
He pledged to do his utmost to further develop the bilateral great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation./.