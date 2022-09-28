Vietnam, Laos step up people-to-people exchanges
Vietnam and Laos exchanged experience in people friendship activities at a conference in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Tri on September 28.
The event took place within the framework of the fifth Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival held the same day in Quang Tri which borders Laos’ Savannakhet and Salavan provinces.
In his opening remarks, President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association Tran Van Tuy noted that people-to-people exchanges have contributed to enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
The participants reviewed activities organised by Unions of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association, and raised proposals to better the work.
President of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association Boviengkham Vongdala appreciated the valuable support of the Vietnamese Party, State and people to Laos during the neighbouring country’s past struggle for national liberation as well as the present cause of national construction and development.
Boviengkham Vongdala expressed his hope that Vietnamese and Laos friendship organisations will continue their close coordination and carry out more diverse activities./.