Politics HCM City eyes stronger cooperation with Russia's Saint Petersburg Ho Chi Minh City wishes to expand cooperation and friendship with friends and partners from Russia and Saint Petersburg in particular, Chairwoman of the municipal people’s Council Nguyen Thi Le told Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg, Russia, Nikolai Bondarenko at a reception on September 28.

Politics Vietnamese President meets with Japanese Emperor in Tokyo President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo on September 28, part of his stay in the Northeast Asian country to attend the state funeral for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

Politics Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung relieved from office To Anh Dung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Nguyen Quang Linh, Assistant to the Standing Deputy Prime Minister, have been removed from their posts under a disciplinary measure due to their serious violations at work.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 28 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 28.