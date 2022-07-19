President of the Lao Federation of Trade Unions Aly Vong Nor Bun Tham presents Friendship Orders to officials of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Lao Federation of Trade Unions (LFTU) led by its President Aly Vong Nor Bun Tham visited the Trade Union University (TUU) in Hanoi on July 19.



At a working session with representatives from the university, Aly Vong Nor Bun Tham highlighted the close ties between the LFTU and the university, saying generations of officials of the LFTU Central Committee have undergone training at the TUU.



The Vietnamese university has also sent experts and lecturers to Laos to help with curricula compilation, and the exchange has been maintained even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.



He suggested the university pay attention to Vietnamese language teaching so that Lao trade union officials are able to read Vietnamese documents, and help the Lao trade union development institute in training lecturers.



For his part, Chairman of the TUU Council Le Cao Thang reviewed trade union cooperation between the two sides, including collaboration in personnel training, benefiting 617 Lao trade union officials so far.



He said the TUU has admitted 116 Lao students, of whom 29 have come to Vietnam under agreements, and 87 are trade union officials.



The university and the Lao trade union development institute have coordinated in building personnel projects since 2019, Thang added.



Present at the event, Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Thai Thu Xuong noted with pleasure the outcomes of cooperation in training trade union officials between the two sides.



Both the VGCL and the LFTU consider personnel training an important step in the development and success of workers’ movements and trade union activities in each country, she stressed./.