Business Infographic Vietnam eyes global top 10 in agricultural processing A strategy to bolster agricultural mechanisation development and agro-forestry-fishery processing to 2030 aims to make Vietnam among the 10 leading farm produce exporters of the world by 2030.

Business Infographic Vietnamese economy in first 7 months of 2022 Vietnam’s socio-economy continued to recover in various fields in the first seven months of 2022. Export turnover was estimated to reach 216.35 billion USD, up 16.1%.