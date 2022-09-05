Vietnam – Laos trade turnover growing sustainably
Since the establishment of their bilateral diplomatic ties in 1962, Vietnam and Laos have promoted cooperation across spheres, with their trade exchange posting substantial growth, benefiting both countries.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicHanoi among best places to go for fall: CNN
Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi has been listed among the 12 best places worldwide to travel in this fall by the US's CNN Travel.
See more
InfographicVietnam set to form 7 marine economic clusters by 2030
Seven maritime economic clusters will be formed by 2030, serving to turn Vietnam into a strong marine country.
InfographicVietnam targets seven marine economic clusters by 2030
Seven maritime economic clusters will be formed by 2030, serving to turn Vietnam into a strong marine country.
InfographicVietnam eyes global top 10 in agricultural processing
A strategy to bolster agricultural mechanisation development and agro-forestry-fishery processing to 2030 aims to make Vietnam among the 10 leading farm produce exporters of the world by 2030.
InfographicWB forecasts Vietnam’s economy to grow 7.5% in 2022
According to the World Bank (WB), Vietnam’s GDP growth is projected to surge to 7.5% in 2022 from 2.6% last year.
InfographicVietnamese economy in first 7 months of 2022
Vietnam’s socio-economy continued to recover in various fields in the first seven months of 2022. Export turnover was estimated to reach 216.35 billion USD, up 16.1%.