Business Int’l exhibition on beauty products and technology attracts foreign brands The 2022 International Exhibition on Beauty Products, Technology and Services, Vietnam Beautycare Expo 2022, will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from September 14 to 17.

Business Saigon Hi-tech Park attracts 12 billion USD in investment over two decades The Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP) in Ho Chi Minh City has attracted more than 12 billion USD in domestic and foreign investment since its establishment 20 years ago.

Business Vietnam runs trade surplus of 3 billion USD with UAE Two-way trade between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was estimated at 3.3 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, with the Southeast Asian nation enjoying a trade surplus of some 3 billion USD.

Business Bac Giang steps up int’l cooperation to mobilise outside resources Towards 2025, the northern province of Bac Giang aims to set up partnership with localities in China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Laos and other ASEAN countries to mobilise outside resources for the provincial socio-economic development.