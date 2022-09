Thanaleng Vientiane dry port in Hadxaiphong district of Vientiane capital of Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Trade turnover between Vietnam and Laos hit 1.076 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, an increase of 27% compared to the same period last year.Of this, Vietnamese exports to Laos were valued at 414.5 million USD, up 1.37% year-on-year, while its imports from Laos reached 662 million USD, a rise of 50.7% year-on-year.The total trade turnover between the two countries is expected to hit 1.6 billion USD this year, an increase of 20% against last year’s figure, fulfilling the target set by their leaders at the 44th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee on Bilateral Cooperation.From January to August, two-way trade turnover between Laos and the world reached 8.97 billion USD, down 1.1% over the same period last year, of which exports brought home 4.65 billion USD while imports reached 4.32 billion USD. Laos enjoyed a trade surplus of 330 million USD.The main exports of Laos are electricity, gold, paper and paper-related products, copper ore, rubber, and agricultural products. Its main imports are petrol, vehicles, equipment and machinery.Vietnam is one of Laos' main trading partners, ranking third among its exporters with a turnover of 304 million USD, accounting for 7.9% of total import turnover ./.