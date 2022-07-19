Vietnam, Laos treasure traditional comradeship, fraternity: official
Both Vietnam and Laos treasure their traditional comradeship and fraternity, Le Hoai Trung, head of the Vietnamese Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations told the press.
Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith (right) and Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Both Vietnam and Laos treasure their traditional comradeship and fraternity, Le Hoai Trung, head of the Vietnamese Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations told the press.
Trung made the comment in an interview at the end of a three-day trip to Laos, beginning July 17, of a Vietnamese delegation led by Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong to attend the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
Regarding celebrations of the two major anniversaries which were held simultaneously in the two countries on July 18, the official said Lao leaders and people are deeply moved by the speech of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the celebration in Hanoi. He added that the Lao side appreciated the affirmation by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong that Vietnam gives the highest priority to the relations with the Lao Party, State and people.
According to Trung, Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith also pledged to consistently work with the Vietnamese Party and State to promote the special relationship.
The official said during the Lao visit, the high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State led by Politburo member Thuong attended the grand celebration in Vientiane. Thuong also had meetings with Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh, NA Chairman Xaysomphone Phomvihane, and other Lao leaders and former leaders.
Thuong and his entourage also attended other celebration activities, including an exhibition on the Vietnam-Laos relations, and visited joint economic projects in the neighbouring country.
The delegation conveyed the special sentiments of Vietnamese Party, State and people towards Laos, and their appreciation for the support and cooperation of the Lao Party, State and people for Vietnam through different periods.
The two sides also compared notes on specific orientations to implement agreements reached by the Party chiefs and senior leaders of Vietnam and Laos in sectors, particularly national defence-security, culture-social affairs, and economy, Trung said./.
According to Trung, Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith also pledged to consistently work with the Vietnamese Party and State to promote the special relationship.
The official said during the Lao visit, the high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State led by Politburo member Thuong attended the grand celebration in Vientiane. Thuong also had meetings with Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh, NA Chairman Xaysomphone Phomvihane, and other Lao leaders and former leaders.
Thuong and his entourage also attended other celebration activities, including an exhibition on the Vietnam-Laos relations, and visited joint economic projects in the neighbouring country.
The delegation conveyed the special sentiments of Vietnamese Party, State and people towards Laos, and their appreciation for the support and cooperation of the Lao Party, State and people for Vietnam through different periods.
The two sides also compared notes on specific orientations to implement agreements reached by the Party chiefs and senior leaders of Vietnam and Laos in sectors, particularly national defence-security, culture-social affairs, and economy, Trung said./.