RoK President Moon Jae-in (right) and DPRK leader Kim Jong-un at a meeting ahead of the Inter-Korean Summit on April 27. (Source: YONHAP/VNA)

– Vietnam congratulates and applauds efforts made by the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in successfully organising the Inter-Korean Summit on April 27, said spokesperson of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang.Hang made the remarks on the same day while answering reporters’ query regarding the organisation of the Inter-Korean Summit.She said the meeting has significantly contributed to peace and stability in the region and the world at large, including the acceleration of denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula.“Vietnam believes that the RoK, the DPRK and concerned parties will step up efforts to promote dialogues and carry forward active outcomes they have recorded over the past time to lay a long-term foundation for peace, stability and development on the peninsula and the region, meeting aspirations of people of the two Koreas, and for the sake of the international community,” Hang said.-VNA