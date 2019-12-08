Society Int’l confab on human resources training for integration The Hanoi Interior University under the Interior Ministry, the French Embassy in Vietnam and the Chandler Institute of Governance on December 6 jointly held an international conference on the training of the human resources in service of international integration.

Society Vietnam builds new national strategy on gender equality More than 80 experts from governmental agencies, domestic and international organizations, and academia attended “The launching workshop on the review of the National Strategy on Gender Equality and the development of the new National Strategy on Gender Equality 2021-2030” in Hanoi on December 6.

Society Russian search and rescue support vessel visits Vietnam Maritime search and rescue support vessel of the Russian Navy Igor Belousov is docking at the Cam Ranh international port in the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa from December 2-9.

Society Deputy PM addresses conference on anti-corruption initiative Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh delivered a keynote speech at a high-level session of the 10th Regional Conference of the Anti-Corruption Initiative for Asia-Pacific, themed “Preventing and Combating Corruption in Infrastructure Projects in Asia-Pacific”, in Hanoi on December 6.