"Mechanical supermarket”app where all mechanical items and accessories are sold.(Photo: Vietnam Plus)

Hanoi (VNA) - An e-commerce app for Vietnam’s mechanical industry has been officially launched with the expectation of bringing digital transformation closer to people's lives.



Named “mechanical supermarket”, it is a place where all mechanical items and accessories are sold. Consumers can see prices and purchase them remotely.



According to Nguyen Nhut Minh Tri, a representative of the app development team, people working in the mechanical industry in Vietnam often face difficulties in searching for accessories, which are rarely available on consumer e-commerce platforms. That is the reason why this app was initiated, he said, saying it is also the first e-commerce platform for the mechanical industry in Vietnam.



The development of the app aims to accelerate the digital transformation in the mechanical industry in Vietnam, Tri noted, pointing out the potential for the expansion of the model in the future./.