Vietnam launches voluntary midterm report on implementation of UPR third cycle recommendations
Assistant Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet addresses the launching ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Foreign Ministry on March 31 launched Vietnam's voluntary midterm report on the implementation of Universal Periodic Review (UPR) third cycle recommendations and announced the country's candidacy to the UN Human Rights Council in the 2023-2025 tenure.
The event drew more than 70 delegates who represented many international organisations and foreign diplomatic missions in Vietnam, as well as representatives from Vietnamese ministries and sectors that directly engage in the implementation of the recommendations, non-governmental organisations, and human rights researchers in Vietnam.
Opening the event, Assistant Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet informed that the report was formally approved by the Prime Minister on March 22 and will be submitted to the Human Rights Council.
Although COVID-19 has greatly affected the implementation of the UPR recommendations, including the collection of data, Vietnamese ministries, sectors and relevant parties had worked closely in the work as well as in building the report. The process received effective support and engagement from development partners, especially UN agencies, including the UN Development Programme (UNDP).
According to Viet, Vietnam has been actively engaged with the UPR process through three cycles, where the country's efforts and accomplishments have been recognised, and shortcomings and challenges identified. "The hundreds of recommendations that we have received and accepted have served as important inputs and impetus for our continued efforts to further improve the enjoyment of all human rights by all here in Vietnam," he said.
He went on to say that "We believe the mid-term report does provide a good picture of how seriously the Government of Vietnam takes its commitment to the UPR process and its commitment to implement the recommendations it has accepted. It also gives us a good picture of how the human rights of all Vietnamese have been improved and where the challenges still lie. This will be lay the groundwork as we prepare for the fourth cycle of the UPR process in two year’s time," Viet said.
For her part, Rana Flowers, acting UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam highly valued Vietnam’s commitments and efforts in promoting human rights, including the implementation of recommendations following the UPR third cycle and the building of the mid-term report, as well as commitments the country has made as a candidate for the UNHRC in the 2023-2025 tenure.
She stressed that there are still many challenges in protecting and promoting human rights. Vietnam has also faced many difficulties in the field, including those pointed out in the report. She affirmed commitments by the UN system to accompany Vietnam in promoting and protecting human rights and promoting principles of international law, thus implementing sustainable development goals and not leaving anyone behind.
At the event, Viet also briefed participants on Vietnam’s candidacy for the UNHRC in the 2021-2025 tenure. The country’s candidacy was announced for the first time at the 46th session of the UNHRC in 2021. Vietnam has been recommended by the ASEAN as a candidate of the association to the council for the 2023-2025 tenure.
Recently, at the 49th High-level Segment of the 49th Regular Session of the UNHRC, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son affirmed that Vietnam pledges to make positive contributions to the work of the council in the spirit of “Mutual Respect. Dialogue and Cooperation. Ensuring All Human Rights, for All.” He also made clear Vietnam’s priorities when joining the council.
Viet said that Vietnam is willing to cooperate with other member countries and relevant parties to maintain principles of the UN Charter and international law, reinforcing the effectiveness and efficiency of the UNHRC through dialogue, cooperation and mutual respect.
Vietnam will work to promote gender equality, especially for women and girls in the era of digital transformation, while continuing to, together with other members of key groups, to propose a resolution on human rights and climate change, and making contributions to the council’s efforts in ensuring the right to access health care services, especially in the post-pandemic recovery period. Vietnam will also promote people’s rights to decent work to complete the Agenda 2030, and education on human rights, he added./.