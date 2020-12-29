World Malaysia: Palm oil goes down from eight-year high Palm oil retreated from an eight-year high on concerns that shipments from second-biggest grower Malaysia may dwindle next month amid weaker demand from China, reported the Bloomberg.

World ASEAN+3 countries talk ways to ensure cyber security ASEAN+3 countries must work together to complete a legal framework for cyber security, looking towards building common ASEAN rules and standards for information security based on voluntary codes of conduct, said Deputy Minister of Public Security Bui Van Nam.

World India to launch “rice ATMs” similar to Vietnam’s A rice dispensing machine or ‘rice ATM’ will soon be set up in a slum in Bengaluru – the capital city of India’s southern Karnataka state - to support local poor people.