Politics Vietnam attends ARF Defence Officials’ Dialogue Vietnam joined other 26 member states of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) at the ARF Defence Officials’ Dialogue (DOD), which was chaired by Haji Adi Ihram Bin Dato Paduka Haji Mahmud, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Policy and Strategy at the Brunei Defence Ministry, and David Lewis, Assistant Secretary Southeast Asia under the Australia’s Department of Defence in the form of video conference.

ASEAN Singapore to host first phygital exhibition The National Gallery Singapore will organise a thematic exhibition on artworks dedicated to children in the third edition of the Gallery Children’s Biennale programme, which will be a blend of physical and digital (phygital).

World Vietnam proposes ASEAN, China prioritise coordination in COVID-19 fight Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam’s ASEAN SOM, has suggested ASEAN and China prioritise coordination in fighting COVID-19 and spurring sustainable recovery.

ASEAN Singapore’s economy likely to decline in Q2 Singapore's economic growth may decline in the April-June period compared with the previous quarter because of the recently re-imposed coronavirus curbs, putting at risk the full-year target of more than 6 percent, experts have said. ​