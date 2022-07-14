Over the past two years, the number of online shoppers in Southeast Asia has increased significantly, reaching around 70 million people at present, Ninja Van Group said in its research report published recently.

On average, the number of online purchases in the region is 66 orders per year, the report said, adding that there will be some 380 million online shoppers in Southeast Asia by 2026.

For Vietnam, the figure is expected to exceed 51 million in 2022, up 13.5 percent over the previous year. The Vietnamese people love online shopping, and the country is leading the region in many indicators, the report noted./.

