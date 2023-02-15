The Import-Export Department said that the export prospect of wooden office furniture would also not be positive this year when the global economic situation was forecasted to continue to face many difficulties.

However, statistics from the International Trade Centre show that Australia's imports of wooden furniture reached 1.6 billion USD in the 11 months of last year, a year-on-year growth of 4.9%.

The Import-Export Department said that even though Australia was one of the most demanding markets in the world with many certification requirements, high product quality standards, and strict import processes, its consumers had a high standard of living and were willing to pay for high-priced imported items if they were satisfied with the product.

Therefore, to penetrate the Australian market, Vietnamese exporters needed to give top priority to product quality instead of price, said the department, while, understanding customer tastes and focusing on building a solid brand for wooden furniture products./.

