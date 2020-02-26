Vietnam leads Tutela’s mobile network performance ranking
Vietnamese mobile subscribers have a better experience in network quality and speed than users in many Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines, according to a report by Tutela, a global crowdsourced mobile data company.
Vietnam leads other countries in the region with “Excellent Consistent Quality” of 71.4 percent. (Photo: fptshop.com.vn)
Vietnam leads other countries in the region with “Excellent Consistent Quality” of 71.4 percent, followed by Malaysia at 64 percent.
“Excellent Consistent Quality” is Tutela’s measure for how often a mobile operator provides its users with a connection that is suitable for a range of more intensive use cases such as 1080p video streaming, group HD video calls and real-time gaming.
The report used data from 14 million devices, including iOS and Android smartphones. Over 330 million speed tests were carried out between July 1 and December 31.
Tutela also said that Vietnam had the fastest networks in the region on average, with a median of 10.6 Mbps. By operator, Viettel dominated in the country with a median download throughput of 13.4 Mbps./.