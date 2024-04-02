Business US releases preliminary conclusion on anti-subsidy probe into Vietnamese shrimp The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued a preliminary conclusion on the anti-subsidy investigation into frozen warm water shrimp originating in Vietnam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV).

Business 15 Vietnam banks listed in Brand Finance Banking 500 2024 ranking Fifteen Vietnamese banks are named among the world’s top 500 most valuable banking brands this year according to the Brand Finance Banking 500 2024 ranking. In the recently released ranking, Vietcombank is the Vietnamese bank with the highest brand value in 2024. Globally, Vietcombank ranks 133rd, up 4 positions compared to 2023.

Business Canada reviews anti-dumping duty on upholstered seating from China, Vietnam The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is conducting a review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy taxes imposed on upholstered seating originating in or exported from China and Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV).

Business Hanoi’s development investment increases by 8.5% year on year The development investment in Hanoi in the first quarter of 2024 increased by 8.5% to 86.6 trillion VND (3.48 billion USD) compared to the same period last year, the municipal People’s Committee has announced.