A delegation from the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission paid a working visit to the Republic of Korea from June 25-29 to learn from the country’s experience in corruption prevention (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – A delegation from the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission paid a working visit to the Republic of Korea from June 25-29 to learn from the country’s experience in corruption prevention.



During the stay in the RoK, the delegation had a working session with representatives from the Korean Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC).



ACRC Vice Chairperson Kwon Taesung shared that for anti-corruption work, the commission focuses on improving the integrity of the public administrative sector through coordinating national anti-corruption initiatives, assessing the integrity of State agencies and the impact of corruption, refining ordinances and regulations, and enforcing the code of conduct for public servants.



The commission has carried out activities to raise public awareness of corruption-related matters, boost cooperation between the State and private sectors, and issue the anti-bribery law to prevent corruption among public servants, heads of State agencies and organisations related to public services, and rectors and teaching staff at universities, among others.



The delegation also visited Chung Nam University, which helps train 30-60 Vietnamese officials on public administration each year.-VNA