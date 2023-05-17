Throughout their 11-day journey at the largest regional sporting event, the athletes gave fans a full gamut of emotions, from the burst of joy over the historic gold medal in the women’s basketball, to admiration, even from rivals, for runner Nguyen Thi Oanh who brought home four golds.

Many other historic achievements were recorded by the Vietnamese athletes at the Games, which have won admiration and pride from fans. Notably, head coach Mai Duc Chung and his players won the fourth consecutive SEA Games gold in women’s football after sailing through a host of challenges.

Regrettable failures were also seen in athletics, swimming, tennis, fencing and even the men's U22 football team.

However, thanks to breakthroughs in martial arts, wrestling, diving and aerobics on the last four days, the Vietnamese delegation created a perfect sprint to top the medal tally with 136 gold, 104 silver and 114 bronze medals at SEA Games 32, overfulfilling the target of 89-120 golds and a top-three finish.

Vietnam sent a 1,003-strong sports delegation to the SEA Games 32, about 700 of them athletes, who competed in 31 sports events.

The Games is held in Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, and Kep and officially wrapped up on May 17./.

