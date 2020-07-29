ASEAN Vietnam at centre of ASEAN: Experts With outstanding development, reform, and open-door policies, Vietnam has always been at the centre of ASEAN since it joined the bloc 25 years ago, experts from the Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA) have said.

ASEAN Deputy PM: Joining ASEAN marks strategic decision of Vietnam Vietnam’s becoming the seventh member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) marked a strategic decision and paved the way for the country’s regional and international integration, which has also been seen as a milestone in the grouping’s development.

ASEAN Vietnam to play greater role in ASEAN: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on July 28 affirmed that Vietnam will promote its role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in order to contribute more to regional peace, stability and prosperity.

ASEAN Russia willing to expand agricultural cooperation with Vietnam, ASEAN Russia is willing to expand cooperation with Vietnam and member countries of the ASEAN in the field of agriculture, including the development of innovative technologies, the Ministry of Economic Development said on July 27.