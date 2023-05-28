Culture - Sports Buddha's 2567th birthday celebrated in Ninh Binh province The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) in coordination with the executive board of the VBS in the northern province of Ninh Binh celebrated Buddha's 2567th birthday with a ceremony held at Bai Dinh Pagoda.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese directors shine at 2023 Cannes Film Festival Vietnamese-French filmmaker Tran Anh Hung won the best director prize at the 76th Cannes International Film Festival for "La passion de Dodin Bouffant" (The Pot-au-Feu) on May 27.

Videos Yen Bai preserving ethnic minority cultures A recent national cultural conference outlined the key tasks in reviving and developing Vietnamese culture amid the country’s integration process. In response, the northern province of Yen Bai is working on a number of measures to preserve and promote the cultural values of local ethnic minority groups.