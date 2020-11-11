Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)



Hanoi (VNA) - Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s mission to the United Nations, has affirmed that peace process led and owned by Libyans is the only solution to achieving long-term peace in Libya.



During the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s online meeting on November 10 on the situation in Libya, Quy welcomed the long-term ceasefire agreement signed on October 23, while appreciating efforts of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, countries, regional organisations and concerned nations to promote peaceful dialogue.



He affirmed that each nation has the top responsibility for ensuring adherence to international humanitarian laws, preventing and punishing serious crimes such as war crime, crimes against humanity and crime of aggression.



The prosecution of violation of international humanitarian law and serious criminal crime should be done in accordance with basic principles of international law on national independence and sovereignty.



UNSC member states welcomed positive developments of politics and security in Libya over the recent past, especially the signing of a long-term ceasefire agreement on October 23.



They called on parties concerned in Libya to fully enforce the agreement, abide by international humanitarian laws and the UNSC’s arms embargo on Libya, and continue with efforts to reach practical results via political, economic and military dialogue channels in line with the UNSC’s Resolution 2510.



Several countries welcomed and supported activities of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the basis of the UNSC’s Resolution 1970 (adopted in 2011), as well as urged Libyan authorities to cooperate with the ICC.



Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Libya to the UN underlined the Government of National Accord (GNA)’s efforts towards peaceful solutions to conflict in Libya. He said the GNA administration commits to fully following the UNSC’s resolutions, including Resolution 1970./.