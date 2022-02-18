The three drugs are Molravir 400 produced by Boston Vietnam Pharma, Movinavir 200 mg manufactured by Mekophar Chemical Pharmaceutical, and Molnupiravir Stella 400 produced by Stellapharm J.V Co., Ltd.



The licensing for these drugs is valid for three years from the date of signing the decision.



During the circulation of the three drugs, based on the monitoring and updating information on their safety and effectiveness, the agency may decide to revoke the granted certificates of registration for circulation./.

VNA