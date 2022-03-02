Business Vietnamese export, import affected by Russia-Ukraine conflict: experts The prices of Vietnamese exports and imports, especially aquatic products and fertilizers, have headed towards highs due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on March 2 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange for the US dollar at 23,133 VND/USD on March 2, down 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Crude oil, real estate drive HCM City’s budget collection Surging crude oil prices and earnings from real estate have pushed up Ho Chi Minh City’s state budget collection by nearly 15 percent in the first two months of 2022, as compared with the corresponding time last year.