Business HDBank to pay dividend at a rate of 65 percent The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HOSE: HDB) plans to pay a dividend of 65 percent for 2019, 50 percent in stocks and 15 percent in bonus shares.

Business Veggie, fruit exports exceed 1.5 billion USD in first half Exports of vegetable and fruits fetched more than 1.5 billion USD in the first six months of the year, a year-on-year decline of 14.5 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Barcodes indispensable in global e-commerce The use of barcodes is an indispensable condition and a challenge when participating in global e-commerce.

Business Denmark supports Vietnam’s offshore wind power development The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) and the Vietnamese Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority have recently organised a webinar seeking ways to help Vietnam optimise its estimated 160GW offshore wind power energy.