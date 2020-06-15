Vietnam likely to become world’s leading rice exporters this year: Minister
Vietnam may become the leading global rice exporter in 2020, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh told the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on June 15.
Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam may become the leading global rice exporter in 2020, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh told the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on June 15.
He reported that the country’s rice exports rose 31.7 percent in the first two months of the year as many countries increased the purchase and storage of the grain when COVID-19 first hit.
As this may lead to a shortage of supplies at home, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc decided to suspend rice exports until the end of May.
Re-evaluating the situation, the Government leader later agreed to resume rice exports right in May while working with authorities in 13 Mekong Delta localities.
As a result, Vietnam exported 3.06 million tonnes of rice worth 1.48 billion USD in the first five months of the year, year-on-year increases of 11.8 percent and 25.44 percent, respectively, according to the minister./.