As of October 20, the country’s total foreign trade turnover stood at an estimated 620 billion USD. Exports are estimated at 314 billion USD, and imports 306 billion USD, resulting in a trade surplus of roughly 8 billion USD.

The import-export value is likely to climb to 800 billion USD by the end of the year, with the trade surplus set to rise to 10 billion USD.

Despite facing the negative impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam’s total foreign trade turnover last year hit 668 billion USD, making the country one of the 20 largest economies in the world in terms of international trade.

Furthermore, the effective application of e-commerce services has enabled Vietnamese commodities to reach more overseas markets. Currently, the country’s e-commerce sales have fetched approximately 14 billion USD, with the figure projected to rise to up to 18 billion USD for the whole year./.

VNA