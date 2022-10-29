Business Most banks expect better business performance in 2022 A majority of banks expected their business results to continually improve in Q4 2022, helping them gain profit for the whole year.

Business Vietnam National Geographical Indication logo revealed The logo of Vietnam National Geographical Indication was unveiled at a hybrid event held on October 28 by the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam (IPO Vietnam) under the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO).

Business Forum discusses promotion of legal, sustainable timber value chains A forum took place in the southern province of Binh Duong on October 28 to discuss the promotion of legal and sustainable timber value chains in Vietnam.