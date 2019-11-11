Culture - Sports Ca Mau to host culture-tourism week in December The southernmost province of Ca Mau will host a Ca Mau Culture-Tourism Week from December 10-15 with the participation of many localities nationwide and foreign partners.

Culture - Sports Photo exhibition introduces Korean World Heritage Site A photo exhibition is being held at the Korean Cultural Centre in Hanoi to introduce beauty and history of Baekje Historic Areas, a UNESCO world heritage site.

Culture - Sports London Chamber Orchestra to perform in Hanoi The London Chamber Orchestra will perform in Hanoi for the first time in an annual concert entitled Toyota Classics 2019 on November 8 night.

Culture - Sports Kanagawa festival to thrill visitors in downtown Hanoi A Kanagawa festival from the Japanese prefecture of the same name will take place in Hanoi’s Ly Thai To Square by Hoan Kiem Lake on November 16 and 17.