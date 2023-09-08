World Singapore opens research centre to fight rising sea levels Singapore launched the Coastal Protection and Flood Resilience Institute (CFI) on September 7 to find long-term solutions to protect it from the rise in sea levels from climate change that can put the country’s low-lying land at risk of inundation, according to Reuters.

ASEAN 43rd ASEAN Summit concludes in Indonesia The 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits wrapped up in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 7 afternoon.

ASEAN Message about robust, self-reliant, dynamic ASEAN conveyed: Deputy FM The 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits have conveyed a strong message about a robust, self-reliant and dynamic ASEAN, Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet told the press about the outcomes of the summits which wrapped up in Jakarta, Indonesia after three days of sitting.

World Thailand speeds up digitalisation to combat corruption Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on September 7 said that the government will introduce e-payments in the state sector as a key measure to combat corruption.