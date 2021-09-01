Vietnam logs 11,434 COVID-19 infections on September 1
Vietnam reported 11,434 COVID-19 infections, including 5 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 5pm on September 1, the Ministry of Health announced.
Ho Chi Minh City reported the highest number of infections during the day at 5,368. It was followed by Binh Duong province with 3,440, Dong Nai 759, Long An 594, Tien Giang 194, and Khanh Hoa 112. The capital city of Hanoi logged 51 cases, down 26 against the previous day.
The new infections brought the country's total number of infections since COVID-19 broke out in Vietnam in early 2020 to 473,530, ranking 56th among 222 countries and territories.
Also on the day, an additional 9,862 patients were given the all-clear, raising the total number of recoveries to 248,722.
The country recorded 804 deaths on August 31 and September 1, raising the total death toll from COVID-19 to 11,868.
The country has to date administered over 20.21 million doses of vaccines, with close to 2.72 million people having been fully vaccinated./.