Vietnam logs 12,680 new COVID-19 infections, 335 deaths
Vietnam recorded 12,680 new COVID-19 infections, including 17 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 5pm on September 8, the Ministry of Health announced.
People get vaccinated against COVID-19 in central Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
A total of 12,663 were domestic infections, with 7,851 found in the community.
The two southern hotspots of Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong province reported 7,308 and 3,172 new infections, respectively, accounting for the majority of the country's caseload.
The breakdown of new infections by localities are as follows: Dong Nai (814), Long An (372), Tien Giang (171), Can Tho (83), Dong Thap (62), Binh Phuoc (61), Quang Binh (53), Tay Ninh (52), Khanh Hoa (48), An Giang (46), Kien Giang (43), Nghe An (42), Ba Ria - Vung Tau (42), Hanoi (40), Da Nang (30), Dak Nong (28), Binh Dinh (27), Binh Thuan (26), Dak Lak (24), Phu Yen (19), Quang Ngai (19), Bac Lieu (18), Soc Trang (13), Tra Vinh (11), Thua Thien Hue (9), Ben Tre (6), Bac Ninh (5), Ca Mau (5), Gia Lai (3), Quang Nam (2), Ninh Thuan (2), Son La (2), Thai Binh (1), Hung Yen (1), Ha Tinh (1), Lang Son (1) and Hau Giang (1).
The new cases brought the national caseload to 563,676, making Vietnam 50th out of 222 countries and regions in terms of total infections and 158th in terms of infections per one million people.
A total of 559,346 cases have been reported in the fourth wave of infections that began late April.
A further 13,937 COVID-19 patients have been released from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 325,647.
As many as 6,479 patients are in serious conditions, with 29 requiring life support (ECMO), according to the health ministry.
Vietnam also reported 335 COVID-19 fatalities on September 8, bringing the country's death toll to 14,135 (2.5 percent of confirmed caseload, 0.4 percent higher than the world's average rate of 2.1 percent).
HCM City and Binh Duong lead the national death count with 268 and 34 fatalities each, and the rest mostly in southern localities.
A total of 771,937 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered on September 7, bringing the country's total doses to nearly 23.6 million. Nearly 3.8 million people have been fully vaccinated./.
