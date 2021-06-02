A medic collects sample for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam confirmed 138 new COVID-19 infections, including 128 domestically-transmitted cases, in the past six hours to 6pm on June 2, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Of the locally-transmitted cases, 74 were recorded in Bac Giang province, which is now the country’s largest pandemic hotspot, 31 in Ho Chi Minh City, 16 in Bac Ninh, six in Hanoi, and one in Hai Duong.



The imported cases have been quarantined upon their arrival in Kien Giang province and HCM City.

The new patients brought the total number of COVID-19 infections in Vietnam to 7,813, including 6,294 domestically-transmitted infections, of which 4,724 were detected since the fourth wave of outbreaks hit the country on April 27.

Forty-two patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 3,085, while the death toll related the disease now stands at 49.



Among active patients undergoing treatment, 196 have tested negative to the virus once, 84 twice and 49 thrice.



People nationwide are advised to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration).

Those having suspected symptoms, for examples, fever, cough and shortness of breath, are urged to call the ministry’s hotline 1900 9095 for assistance and support./.