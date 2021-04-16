Health Vietnam records four imported cases of COVID-19 on April 15 morning Vietnam confirmed four more imported COVID-19 infections during the past 12 hours to 6am April 15, raising the national tally to 2,737, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam records 16 imported COVID-19 cases on April 14 evening Vietnam reported 16 imported cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 14, raising the national count to 2,733, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam’s vaccine regulatory system reaches WHO’s second-highest level The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently announced that Vietnam’s National Regulatory Authority (NRA) for vaccines reached Maturity Level 3, the second highest in the WHO classification of national regulatory system.

Health Vietnam striving to quickly produce home-made COVID-19 vaccines Vietnam is working to soon develop its own home-made COVID-19 vaccines, a representative from the Health Ministry told a meeting of the standing board of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 14.