Vietnam logs 14 imported COVID-19 cases on April 16 evening
A quarantine area in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded 14 imported COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 16, who were quarantined upon arrival, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new patients brought the national count to 2,772.
On the same day, 30 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the number of recoveries in Vietnam to 2,475. The death toll remained at 35.
Of those still under treatment at medical facilities, 11 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 16 twice and 18 thrice.
A total 40,398 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country, with 524 at hospitals, 24,612 at concentrated facilities and 15,262 at home or accommodations./.