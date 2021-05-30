Vietnam logs 142 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases
Vietnam recorded 143 more COVID-19 cases, including 142 domestically-transmitted infections and one imported, in the past six hours to 6pm on May 30, the Ministry of Health announced.
Of the domestic infections, 49 were detected in Ho Chi Minh City, 44 in Bac Giang, 28 in Bac Ninh, 18 in Hanoi, two at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district and one in Da Nang.
The imported case has been quarantined upon her arrival in southern Dong Nai province.
Vietnam has to date confirmed 7,107 COVID-19 cases, including 5,604 domestic infections, of which 4,034 were found since the fourth wave of outbreaks hit the country on April 27.
Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments nationwide, 145 tested negative to the virus once, 66 twice and 70 thrice.
The death toll related to the disease now stands at 47, while 2,950 patients have fully recovered.
Amid complicated developments of the pandemic, the MoH advised citizens to follow the 5K message, including khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.