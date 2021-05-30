Health Vietnam reports 52 more domestic COVID-19 infection cases Vietnam recorded an additional 52 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6am on May 30, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health COVID-19: Additional 141 local cases recorded in Vietnam on May 29 afternoon Vietnam logged 141 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and two imported cases in the past 6 hours to 6pm on May 29, according to the Ministry of Health.