Vietnam logs 1,460 COVID-19 cases on July 26
A total 1,460 COVID-19 cases were logged on July 26, the highest over the past about 70 days, raising the national caseload to 10,770,304, according to the Ministry of Health.
A total 7,107 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on the day, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,874,075. There are 46 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,092.
On July 25, 204,114 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 243,012,217./.