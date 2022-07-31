Vietnam logs 1,478 COVID-19 cases on July 31
A total 1,478 COVID-19 cases were logged on July 31, raising the national caseload to 10,779,632, according to the Ministry of Health.
COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
A total 7,877 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on the day, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,913,396. There are 50 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,093.
On July 30, 358,429 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 245,757,127./.