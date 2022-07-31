Health Majority of seriously ill COVID patients have not been fully vaccinated The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases has increased over the last two weeks, with many of them in a serious condition.

Health Vietnam prompted on monkeypox readiness measures It would not surprise if monkeypox was reported in Vietnam since the country has reopened its borders. A readiness plan is in order, stated an official of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Vietnam.