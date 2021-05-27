Vietnam logs 152 more COVID-19 cases, new outbreak found in HCM City
Vietnam recorded additional 152 COVID-19 infections, including two imported, in the past six hours to 6pm on May 27, with a new outbreak detected in Ho Chi Minh City.
According to the Health Ministry, among the new cases, 84 were reported in Bac Giang, 22 in Bac Ninh, seven in Hanoi and one in Da Nang. All are in quarantine sites or locked-down areas.
Meanwhile, 36 new infections in HCM City are all related to a new outbreak found in the Revival Ekklesia Mission - a Christian church in Go Vap district.
The two imported cases entered Vietnam from the Philippines and Australia on April 28 and May 12, respectively and are being quarantined in Soc Trang province upon their arrival in Can Tho International Airport.
As of 6pm on May 27, Vietnam logged a total of 4,824 domestically-transmitted cases and 1,492 imported cases.
Report from the ministry’s Medical Examination Administration showed that the country has seen 2,853 recoveries and 46 deaths related to the disease.
Among active patients undergoing treatment, 111 have tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 40 twice, and 67 thrice./.