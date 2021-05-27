Health Vietnam's COVID-19 death toll hits 46 The Treatment Subcommittee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on May 27 confirmed the 46th COVID-19-related death – a 81-year-old male with underlying health conditions.

Health Workers in Bac Giang, Bac Ninh receive COVID-19 vaccinations Workers in the northern provinces of Bac Giang and Bac Ninh, two localities hit hardest by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, began receiving vaccinations on May 27.