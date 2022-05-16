Vietnam logs 1,550 new COVID-19 cases on May 16
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A total of 1,550 new COVID-19 cases were reported on May 16, a fall of 46 compared to the previous day, and two deaths.
The latest numbers bring the total national caseload to 10,698,180 so far.
Among the new infections, just two were imported and the rest were domestic cases. A total of 1,355 new transmissions were detected in the community.
The capital city of Hanoi again recorded the highest number of infections with 437, followed by northern Bac Ninh and Yen Bai provinces with 98 and 76 cases.
Fifteen provinces and cities did not report any COVID-19 cases on the day.
The two deaths bring Vietnam’s COVID-19 death toll to 43,067, accounting for 0.4 percent of the total cases.
A total of 4,723 patients were also given the all-clear on May 16, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,359,763.
More than 217 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country to date, of which more than 2.5 million have been given to children aged 5 to 11./.