Health COVID-19: Vietnam reports 1,895 new cases on May 14 A total 1,895 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 13 to 4pm May 14, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam reports 2,227 new cases on May 13 Vietnam recorded a total 2,227 new cases of COVID-19 and no death in the past 24 hours to 4pm May 13, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam logs 3,949 new cases on May 12 A total 3,949 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 11 to 4pm May 12, according to the Ministry of Health.