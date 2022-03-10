Vietnam logs 160,676 COVID-19 cases on March 10
The Ministry of Health confirmed 160,676 new COVID-19 infections in Vietnam, including 15 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 4pm on March 10.
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy for post-COVID-19 patients. (Photo: VNA)
The capital city of Hanoi continued to log the highest number of infections with 30,157 cases, followed by central Nghe An and northern Phu Tho provinces, with 11,141 and 5,891 cases, respectively.
The same day, Thanh Hoa supplemented 30,000 cases, Vinh Phuc 21,182 cases and Binh Dinh 6,601 cases to the national caseload after confirming relevant information.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload since the pandemic broke out to 5,260,495.
Also on March 10, 53,151 patients were declared to recover, lifting the total number of recoveries to 2,908,365.
Meanwhile, 71 fatalities were reported, raising the death toll to 41,157, equivalent to 0.8 percent of the total infections. Patients in critical conditions numbered 4,044.
More than 198.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered by the end of March 9, including over 43.24 million booster shots and third shots. Meanwhile, over 67.73 million people over 18 and more than 8.29 million children from 12-17 had received two shots of vaccine./.