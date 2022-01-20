Vietnam logs 16,715 new COVID-19 cases on January 20
A total of 16,715 new COVID-19 infections were detected on January 20, bringing the national caseload to 2,094,802.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 16,715 new COVID-19 infections were detected on January 20, bringing the national caseload to 2,094,802.
Among the new cases, 78 were imported and the rest were local transmissions. A total of 11,796 new infections were detected in the community.
The capital city of Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections at 2,884, followed by Da Nang at 983 and Hai Phong at 722.
Vietnam has recorded 108 Omicron infections so far.
A further 152 COVID-19 related deaths were also announced, raising the country's death toll to 36,266, accounting for 1.7 percent of total cases.
The Ministry of Health also reported that 4,591 patients nationwide are in serious condition, with 647 requiring invasive ventilation and 20 on life support.
A further 5,736 patients were given the all-clear on the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,794,924.
More than 172.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country to date, with nearly 78.8 million people receiving at least one shot and over 73.3 million getting the second jab./.