Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An additional 169,114 COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Vietnam on March 11, the Ministry of Health said.
A further 71 COVID-19 related deaths were also announced.
The country’s COVID-19 caseload since the start of the pandemic now stands at 5,448,935. In the last week, the country has reported an average of 153,998 new infections daily.
Among the new cases, 24 were imported and the rest is domestic infections. A total of 112,937 of the transmissions were detected in the community.
The capital city of Hanoi continued to top the daily case count with 31,899. It was followed by central Nghe An and northern Phu Tho provinces, with 11,057 and 6,352 infections, respectively.
Northern Vinh Phuc province registered an extra 19,326 infections recorded in the previous days.
The total number of COVID-related fatalities in Vietnam is now 41,228, about 0.8 percent of all infections.
According to the Ministry of Health, 3,990 patients nationwide are in serious condition, with 317 requiring invasive ventilation and three on life support.
A further 74,857 patients were given the all-clear on the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,983,222.
More than 199.27 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country to date./.