Health PM orders faster COVID-19 vaccination amid rising case number Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the Ministry of Health and relevant ministries and agencies as well as the People’s Committees of cities and provinces nationwide to strictly implement his dispatch issued on July 25 regarding the speeding up of COVID-19 vaccination, the Government Office said in a statement.

Health Vietnam basically assessed as COVID-19 safe zone: Ministry Vietnam is basically assessed as a COVID-19 ‘green zone’ – an area where the coronavirus is under control, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Health WHO to continue to support Vietnam in monkeypox prevention, response: Representative The World Health Organisation (WHO) will continue to share information with Vietnam on developments of monkeypox and support the country in the prevention and control of the disease, Dr. Socorro Escalante, Acting WHO Representative in Vietnam told the media on July 26.