Vietnam logs 1,699 COVID-19 cases on July 28
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 1,699 COVID-19 cases were logged on July 28, raising the national caseload to 10,774,679, according to the Ministry of Health.
A total 6,877 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on the day, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,888,468. There are 31 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,092.
On July 27, 430,517 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 243,823,801.
The Health Ministry noted that the number of COVID-19 cases has been on the rise in recent days, and urged localities to accelerate vaccination efforts./.