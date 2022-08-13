Health Ministry proposes keeping COVID-19 in Group A of infectious diseases The Ministry of Health has proposed continuing to keep COVID-19 in Group A of infectious disease, not an endemic disease in its latest draft on COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the new situation.

Health Progress in research, clinical trials of domestic COVID-19 vaccines updated The Ministry of Health (MoH) has reported on the domestic production of vaccines against the COVID-19, and the receipt and immunisation of vaccines to the Prime Minister.

Health Pharma companies told to proactively develop monkeypox medication Facing complex developments of the monkeypox outbreak in the world, the Health Ministry’s Drug Administration has asked pharmaceutical and material producers to increase the import of and proactively develop monkeypox medication.