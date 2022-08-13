Vietnam logs 1,815 new coronavirus cases on August 13
Vietnam logged an additional 1,815 COVID-19 cases on August 13, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections raised the country’s total caseload since the pandemic broke out to 11,364,355.
A total 5,186 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on the day, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 10,014,637. There are 137 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,097.
On August 12, 582,931 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered, raising the total number of shots given out to 250,992,746.
The ministry said its advisory council is yet to give recommendations regarding the vaccination against COVID-19 for children under 5./.