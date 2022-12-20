Vietnam logs 204 new COVID-19 cases on December 20
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,523,367 with 204 new cases recorded on December 20, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 59 patients given the all-clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10, 610,349.
Meanwhile, there are 39 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stand at 43,180.
With 28,805 doses administered on December 19, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 265,197,934./.