Vietnam logs 204 new COVID-19 cases on December 21
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,523,567 with 204 new cases recorded on December 21, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 132 patients given the all-clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,610,481.
Meanwhile, there are 41 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,181.
With 17,492 doses administered on December 20, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 265,227,802./.