Vietnam logs 2,074 COVID-19 cases on August 5
Vietnam recorded 2,074 COVID-19 cases on August 5, which is the fifth consecutive day the daily number of new cases has exceeded 2,000, according to the Ministry of Health.
COVID-19 treatment (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 2,074 COVID-19 cases on August 5, which is the fifth consecutive day the daily number of new cases has exceeded 2,000, according to the Ministry of Health.
The national caseload rose to 11,192,043.
With 9,481 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 9,957,655. Meanwhile, there are 46 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,094.
On August 4, an additional 387,222 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 247,726,474./.