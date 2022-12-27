People get booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,524,647 with 211 new cases recorded on December 27, according to the Ministry of Health.



With 86 patients given the all-clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,610,917.



Meanwhile, there are 39 patients needing breathing support.



No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stand at 43,184.



With 21,933 doses administered on December 26, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 265,401,974./.

VNA