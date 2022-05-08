Vietnam logs 2,269 new COVID-19 cases on May 8
Testing for COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 2,269 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam in the past 24 hours to 4pm on May 8, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 338 cases, followed by the northern provinces of Nghe An and Tuyen Quang, with 140 and 135 cases, respectively.
The national tally reached 10,676,184.
A total of 2,066 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on May 8, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,320,591.
One COVID-19 death was reported on the day, bringing the death toll to 43,056.
By May 7, the country had injected 215,688,790 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 1,820,498 first shots for children from 5 to 11 years old./.