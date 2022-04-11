Vietnam logs 23,184 new COVID-19 cases on April 11
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – An additional 23,184 COVID-19 infections, including three imported cases, were reported in Vietnam on April 11, the Ministry of Health announced.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 10,250,160 since the pandemic broke out, ranking 12 out of 227 countries and territories in the world.
The capital city of Hanoi continued to log the highest number of infections on April 11, with 2,011 cases.
It was followed by central Nghe An and northern Yen Bai provinces, with 1,470 and 1,271 infections, respectively.
The same day, 22,400 patients were declared to recover from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 8,554,923.
Meanwhile, 17 fatalities were reported on April 11, lifting the country’s death toll to 42,830.
As of April 11, more than 208.56 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Vietnam./.
