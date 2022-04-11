Health COVID-19: Additional 34,140 COVID-19 cases recorded Vietnam on April 9 reported 34,140 new COVID-19 infections, including two imported cases, down 5,195 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health HCM City adopts measures to strengthen grassroots health care Specific measures to help strengthen and improve the capacity of health stations in wards, communes and townships in Ho Chi Minh City was approved at the 5th session of the 10th-tenure People's Council of HCM City on April 7.

Health COVID-19 – a turbo boost to advance digitalisation in health sector Though digital transformation has taken in the Vietnamese health sector for years, COVID-19 pandemic sparked a technological revolution in healthcare system across the nation that might otherwise have taken tens of years.