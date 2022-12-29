Vietnam logs 234 new COVID-19 cases on December 29
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,525,013 with 234 new cases recorded on December 29, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 55 patients given the all-clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,611,114.
Meanwhile, there are 35 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stand at 43,184.
With 11,148 doses administered on December 28, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 265,444,085./.